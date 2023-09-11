Multiple people shot at Palm Bay apartment complex, police say

Multiple people have been shot at an apartment complex in Palm Bay, police said.

Lt. Michael Roberts, public information officer with the Palm Bay Police Department, said officers responded to The Park at Palm Bay apartments around 8:30 p.m. and found "multiple gunshot victims."

He said the scene and investigation were both active.

No additional information, such as the severity of the injuries, victims' ages, circumstances that led to the shooting, or whether police were looking for anyone, were immediately released.

Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.