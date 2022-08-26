DeSantis nabs endorsement from Florida Realtors during Orlando campaign stop

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis made his third Central Florida stop this week as the race ramps up for the November election. This time he was in Orlando to receive a new endorsement.

Florida Realtors, the state's largest trade association, officially announced their support for DeSantis at the 2022 Florida Realtors Convention & Trade Expo at Rosen Shingle Creek. The group said a big reason they are endorsing the governor is for declaring real estate essential during the pandemic.

With many worried about the skyrocketing cost of living and high property taxes in the state, DeSantis told the crowd he would work to address those concerns in the new legislative session but provided little information.

"The property taxes is complicated, the way Florida does It, and we have some of these other taxes," Gov. DeSantis told the crowd. "We are going to roll out a really big tax package. We are looking at doing some stuff on the ballot to provide some property tax relief to people."

DeSantis has stepped up his campaigning since U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday after the Florida Primary.