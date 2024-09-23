Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency for 41 Florida counties ahead of hurricane threat

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for more than 40 counties as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane, treks toward the Florida Peninsula this week.

In a memo on Monday, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 41 of Florida's 67 counties: Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

Six of those counties are in Central Florida: Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Sumter.

Gov. DeSantis said the impact of Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 1 hurricane on Aug. 5, 2024, as still impacting people in that region. Impacts from the potential system could also cause flooding and damage to major highways, roadways, bridges, airports, hospitals, schools, and the power grid across the state.

The emergency declaration allows funding, partnerships, and resources to be allocated to areas around the state at risk of being impacted by a potential system.

