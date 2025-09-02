DeSantis, FDOT move to standardize streets, paint over murals and crosswalks

The Brief FDOT and Gov. DeSantis have begun removing murals and painted crosswalks in multiple Florida cities, citing traffic safety. The Pulse Nightclub rainbow crosswalk and other artworks are targeted, sparking protests over free expression. FDOT has not responded to media requests, and cities face pressure to comply with the state’s directives.



Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) are defending the state’s push to remove murals and painted crosswalks from city streets, including one near the Pulse nightclub memorial, saying the effort is about safety and uniformity.

What we know:

Florida officials have begun removing murals and painted crosswalks from public streets in multiple cities, including Orlando, Daytona, and Tampa. FDOT crews arrived in Orlando on Tuesday to paint over a city-approved mural near City Hall.

FDOT said markings that do not convey traffic-related information are not compliant with statewide safety standards.

This action follows recent arrests of people accused of coloring a crosswalk outside the Pulse Nightclub memorial in rainbow chalk. The state says it will enforce the law in an "evenhanded way" and that such artwork must be limited to private property.

What we don't know:

FDOT has not publicly explained why crews acted before the compliance deadline, nor has the agency responded to media inquiries. It remains unclear whether additional murals or crosswalks will be removed and how cities will reconcile these directives with existing memorials that have been previously approved.

The backstory:

The Pulse Nightclub rainbow crosswalk was sanctioned by FDOT in early 2017 as part of the memorial.

Over the years, additional street art projects have appeared in Florida cities, including the checkered crosswalk in Daytona and the "Back the Blue" mural in Tampa.

Protesters argue the state’s recent actions are part of a larger pattern of erasing public expression.

What they're saying:

DeSantis said the state’s position is clear.

"We are gonna make sure that…that law is enforced in an evenhanded way. I don’t care what your message is. Use it by yourself. You can say it…just don’t use other people’s property to do it."

Protesters said the arrests and the state’s quick removal of the mural reflect a broader pattern.

"This is a part of a larger pattern of behavior, and I don’t think there’s any reason why that pattern of behavior would end here," said Cait Alderbrandt, who was arrested for coloring the Pulse crosswalk. She also noted, "That was also already a memorial. So for him to say, I don’t view the crosswalk as a memorial, I don’t think legally his own personal viewpoint comes into play."

FDOT declined media interviews and did not respond to calls or emails regarding the removal of the murals.

