Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
12
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

DeSantis defeats Crist, re-elected as Florida Governor

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:59PM
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida's Republican candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis has won re-election against Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. 

Polls Tuesday night showed DeSantis having a double-digit lead over Crist. Gov. DeSantis highlighted his approach to COVID-19, and policies that he's passed to protect the rights of parents in Tampa during the last day of his campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives victory speech

Gov. DeSantis gives speech after winning Florida re-election as governor

In October, Crist, and Gov DeSantis went head-to-head during the Florida governor debate where they talked over issues of abortion, Hurricane Ian response, and one of the latest most controversial actions of the Governor — preventing certain transgender health care for minors. 

Gov. DeSantis announced his first run for governor in January 2018 when he was a Florida congressman. Former President Donald Trump fully endorsed DeSantis in his run for Governor.

Gov. DeSantis gained more notoriety for his COVID-19 pandemic response. In November 2020, he vowed there’ll be no statewide restrictions despite Florida nearing 1,000,000 COVID-19 cases, citing other states who were locked down but still increasing at twice the rate of the sunshine state. 