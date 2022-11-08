DeSantis defeats Crist, re-elected as Florida Governor

Florida's Republican candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis has won re-election against Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Polls Tuesday night showed DeSantis having a double-digit lead over Crist. Gov. DeSantis highlighted his approach to COVID-19, and policies that he's passed to protect the rights of parents in Tampa during the last day of his campaign.

In October, Crist, and Gov DeSantis went head-to-head during the Florida governor debate where they talked over issues of abortion, Hurricane Ian response, and one of the latest most controversial actions of the Governor — preventing certain transgender health care for minors.

Gov. DeSantis announced his first run for governor in January 2018 when he was a Florida congressman. Former President Donald Trump fully endorsed DeSantis in his run for Governor.

Gov. DeSantis gained more notoriety for his COVID-19 pandemic response. In November 2020, he vowed there’ll be no statewide restrictions despite Florida nearing 1,000,000 COVID-19 cases, citing other states who were locked down but still increasing at twice the rate of the sunshine state.