Deputies: Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Friday night shooting in Orange County

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Florida deputies responded to the area of West Sand Lake Road and Winegard Road around 8:45 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds: a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s, a news release said.

Both were taken to the hospital. The woman died at the hospital. The man remains in critical condition, deputies said.

"It is still early in the investigation. We have no suspect information or additional details to release at this time," the sheriff's office said.