Deputies: Teen wanted in connection to murder of Marion County teens in custody

article

The teenager wanted in connection to the murder of three Marion County teenagers last week has been arrested.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Tahj Brewton was located and captured Saturday, just south of Groveland in Lake County by The U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Last week two boys, a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested for the murders of three teens in a rural part of Marion County. On Friday Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced up to a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Brewton.

He was arrested on the outstanding warrants unrelated to the recent homicides for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate and additional charges are forthcoming.