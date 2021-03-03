Deputies: Suspect wanted after kidnapping, raping, abandoning woman near Florida highway

article

Deputies in Marion County are issuing a community alert after they say a woman was kidnapped, raped, and left on the side of a roadway.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that detectives were made aware of the incident that happened Tuesday at Baseline Road between 8 and 9 a.m. The victim was forced into a vehicle by an unknown suspect, rendered unconscious, and driven away.

They said that while unconscious, the suspect allegedly raped the victim before leaving her beside the roadway near Highway 314.

MORE NEWS: 'Extremely vulnerable' patients must have this form to get COVID vaccine in Florida

"At that time of day, somebody saw something," stated Sheriff Billy Woods. "We need your help to seek justice for the victim and get this violent criminal off of our streets."

Deputies are asking that anyone with any information about the crime come forward. Call 352-732-9111 or contact Detective Burleson at 352-368-3542. You can also call the Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP (7867).

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.