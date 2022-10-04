Deputies: Suspect on the run after shooting, killing man in Orlando

Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Orlando Monday afternoon.

on Silver Star Road off N Hiawassee Road Monday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to Silver Star Road off N Hiawassee Road regarding the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

The victim later identified as Louvens Joseph was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Pictured: Louvens Joseph (Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect ran off after the shooting, the sheriff's office said. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.