Deputies: Shooting at Orange County apartment leaves woman dead, child in critical condition

A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded at 11:38 p.m. Sunday to Wellesley Lake Drive regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they said they found two victims who had been shot: a 37-year-old woman and a child.

They said that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect is said to be known to both victims but is not in custody.

FOX 35 was at the scene early on Monday and saw patrol vehicles inside the gated apartment complex.

This story is developing, check back for updates.