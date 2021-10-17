Deputies: Skeletal remains found near Orange County highway

article

Skeletal remains were found near an Orange County highway this weekend, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the area of the overpass of Interstate 4 and State Road 528 on Saturday night in reference to a man down. Upon arrival, they spoke with a caller who pulled off the roadway for a pit stop.

"As he walked toward some overgrown brush, skeletal remains were located," they said.

No information regarding the cause of death or identity of the person was released.

This story is developing, check back for updates.