Deputies: Skeletal remains found at Gemini Springs Park

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said its medical examiner is investigating skeletal remains found at Gemini Springs Park in DeBary.

The remains were found Friday night in woods off the main trail near the parking area on Dirksen Road, according to the sheriff's office.

On Saturday, the remains were collected and submitted to the medical examiner to determine who or what they belonged to.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said updates would be provided as the investigation continues.