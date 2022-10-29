Deputies: 6 people shot in drive-by shooting at Orange County night club overnight

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Six people were shot at an Orange County nightclub early Saturday morning, deputies say. 

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Toxic Lounge on Crystal Clear Lane, near the Florida Mall. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the suspects were shooting from a car at the building when the six were hit by gunfire. 

No one was killed, but one victim does have life-threatening injuries. 

Sheriff's deputies have not released any suspect information and continue to investigate. 