Deputies searching for missing Osceola County teen
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy who disappeared Wednesday.
Adrian Paez was last seen in the area of Summer Isle Court, according to deputies. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he has been missing since May 7.
The sheriff’s office did not release details about the circumstances of Paez’s disappearance but emphasized that his safety is a concern.
Anyone with information on Paez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.