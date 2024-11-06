Orange County deputies seek help in search for missing 12-year-old Orlando girl

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old Orlando girl.

Kamiyah Abrams was last seen around 1:50 p.m. Monday near Magnolia Homes Road and Edgewater Drive in Orlando.

Kamiyah Abrams

Authorities are concerned for Kamiyah’s safety due to her age. She was last seen wearing a white or black shirt, black shorts, and red, white, and blue Nautica sandals. Kamiyah has black hair styled in a sideways braid. She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kamiyah’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: