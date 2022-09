article

Orange County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Brook Bimbo.

They say Brook was last seen at her home on Lake Pickett Road on Thursday between 4 and 8 a.m. She is believed to have met up with a 17-year-old male.

"There is concern for her well-being due to her age," deputies said.

Anyone with information, call 407-836-4357 or 911 if you spot her.