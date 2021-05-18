Deputies searching for Marion County woman missing for days

article

Marion County deputies are looking for 67-year-old Melody Ann Hixon.

She hasn't been seen since May 13.

Deputies say they're concerned for her well-being because she is never out of contact this long and left without her medication.

They say Hixon left her home on Southeast 162nd place in Summerfield wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and jeans.

If you know where she is, you're urged to call 911.

