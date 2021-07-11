Deputies searching for man they say robbed Florida donut shop

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a thief.

They said that a man entered the Donut King in Minneola and handed the cashier a note demanding money. He then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know who the man is, please call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 325-343-2101.

