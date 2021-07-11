Expand / Collapse search

Deputies searching for man they say robbed Florida donut shop

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando

Deputies searching for man they say robbed Florida donut shop

They said that a man entered the Donut King in Minneola and handed the cashier a note demanding money. He then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a thief.

They said that a man entered the Donut King in Minneola and handed the cashier a note demanding money. He then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

MORE NEWS: Virgin Galactic to launch Richard Branson, 5 others into space Sunday

If you know who the man is, please call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 325-343-2101.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.