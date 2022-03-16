Deputies searching for Central Florida woman missing since February
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies need your help locating a woman who has been missing for weeks.
Julie Noppinger of Oviedo was last seen on February 26, possibly in the area of Alafaya Trail.
She was driving a 2013 red Nissan Altima bearing Florida tag NPQA35.
Deputies say there is concern for Julie’s well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.
