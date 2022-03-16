Deputies searching for Central Florida woman missing since February

article

Seminole County deputies need your help locating a woman who has been missing for weeks.

Julie Noppinger of Oviedo was last seen on February 26, possibly in the area of Alafaya Trail.

She was driving a 2013 red Nissan Altima bearing Florida tag NPQA35.

Deputies say there is concern for Julie’s well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

