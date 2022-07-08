Deputies locate missing siblings from Volusia County

article

The missing trio has been located in Flagler County and have since been reunited with their parents.

Previous story:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help on locating three missing siblings.

Joshua Diperna,10, Mikayla Maldzhiev,15, and Jeremiah Myke,15 reportedly ran away from their home in the Ormond Beach area on Monday.

Deputies say their mode of transportation, clothing description and direction of travel are unknown at this time.

According to deputies, the trio have a history of running away.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.