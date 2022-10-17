Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said.

Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting off of Old Winter Garden Road, Oct. 17, 2022.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting off of Old Winter Garden Road, Oct. 17, 2022.

This is still an active investigation and no suspect information was immediately available. If you have any information that may assist in this case, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).