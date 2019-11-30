Deputies search for man caught on camera stealing a car

article

Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a car from an Orlando dealership, but not before creating a mess.

Deputies say surveillance video from the Metro Auto Sales in Orlando shows the suspect already inside of a Ford SUV.

Investigators say the man in the video can be seen maneuvering the SUV around the car lot, slamming into other cars.

Officials say the suspect appeared to be trying to make an opening to escape.

When the SUV wasn't able to slip through, deputies say the video shows the suspect driving off-camera only to reappear inside another vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect was able to ease through the hole he created and drive off into the night.

Officials at the dealership say there were about 20 or 21 cars damaged in the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office.