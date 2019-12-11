Deputies: Search for gunman after opening fire on people at Orlando strip mall

A search for suspects is underway after bullets went flying into an Orange County business.

Deputies are now trying to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

Half a dozen bullets struck a wall at a strip mall in the 8000 block of East Colonial Drive in Orlando on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m.

Orange County deputies say at least two unknown suspects opened fire on some people just walking out of one of the stores. Officials say no one was struck or injured, but several empty cars were hit by the gunfire.

Right now deputies say they are still searching for the gunmen, chasing down leads and trying to determine a motive.

No word yet on whether the victims are cooperating with the investigation. Police will be reviewing security cameras outside of the businesses that may have caught the shooting.



