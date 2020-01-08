Deputies say woman seen forced out of Denny's found safe

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say they have located a woman who appeared to be forced by a man out of an Orlando-area Denny's restaurant at gunpoint. Video of the incident was released by Sheriff's Office early on Wednesday.

"The woman has been found and she is safe," the agency tweeted just hours later.

Deputies say on Jan. 7, a server at a Denny’s on South Orange Ave. told them a woman was involved in some altercation with the man before he was later seen pushing her toward the front door. A witness said the man was holding what appeared to be a small handgun.

Deputies had asked that anyone who recognized the two individuals in the video to help identify them, so officials can check on the woman's well-being. The Sheriff's Office said the woman was safe, but no other details were released.