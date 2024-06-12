Deputies respond to shooting near Osceola Heritage Park

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are at the scene of a shooting near Osceola Heritage Park, near Kissimmee.

There was a significant law enforcement presence at the intersection of Fortune Rd. and Bill Beck Blvd. late Wednesday afternoon. No other details were immediately released. Sheriff Marcos Lopez was expected to update the media regarding the shooting at 4:30 p.m. FOX 35 News will stream the news conference live in the video player above.

A FOX 35 News crew observed a bicycle on the ground at the entrance of the Ponderosa RV park, surrounded by crime scene tape. Multiple evidence markers could also be seen nearby.