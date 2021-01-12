Deputies release video of 2 persons-of-interest in fatal shooting near UCF

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they recognize two persons of interest from a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida (UCF).

On January 3rd, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a man, 23-year-old Jesus Calle, was killed in a shooting at the Plaza on University apartments near UCF.

Deputies said that the suspect behind the shooting fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Then on Tuesday, they released a video of two persons of interest.

Those with any information on the suspects are asked to call 1-800-423-8477.

