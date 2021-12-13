Deputies: Osceola woman charged with mother's murder said she thought mom was someone else who kidnapped her

New and gruesome details were uncovered in the murder of an Osceola County woman. Her daughter is charged in her death.

Sheriff Marcus Lopez believes it was actually the daughter who called 911.

She said things like "she won’t die" and "someone is gonna die," the sheriff said.

"This is a mother and a daughter relationship which is obviously a tragedy for the entire family," Lopez said.

The details of a murder line the pages of Natalie Marie Gonzalez’s arrest warrant.

Her mother, Jaqueline Negron, 54, was found dead in a pool of blood in the shower inside the Kissimmee home where they both lived.

"Her body showed signs of trauma and puncture wounds," Lopez said.

The warrant claims the 32-year-old told deputies she thought her mother was a woman named "Becca" in disguise and had kidnapped her.

Officials said Gonzalez claims she "did what she did" to free herself and that she thought it all was a bad dream.

Deputies say they found Gonzalez in wet, blood-stained clothes.

"I saw the lady came out. She had a hammer and scissors in her hands," said a witness who lives in the Buena Ventura Lakes Community. "She didn’t put it down until officers told her she had to put it down, over and over, and then she started running in front of my house."

Gonzalez’s first appearance over the weekend was postponed after deputies were forced to tase her to get her under control. On Monday, she waived her rescheduled appearance.

"She is not a high-risk status at this time," said public defender John Mancini

Investigators say Gonzalez admitted to striking her mom with a hammer, although she didn’t know it was her. She said her mother is her best friend.

Gonzalez is being held in the Osceola County Jail without bond.