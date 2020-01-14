Deputies: Osceola County motel room intentionally set on fire

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a man purposely set an extended stay motel room on fire.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze at the Lake Cecile Inn & Suites on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

"They say when @OsceolaSheriff deputies arrived at the Lake Cecile Inn, a 'riot' broke out and several people were arrested," reported FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie.

No word of any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.