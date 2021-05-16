Deputies: Missing 95-year-old man last seen leaving for church Sunday

article

Lake County deputies need the public's help to find a missing 95-year-old Mount Dora man.

Deputies say Ralph Burley was last seen leaving for church Sunday morning and has not been seen since.

Investigators say it's unknown which church he was planning to attend as he often visits different churches in the area by his home.

Officials said Burley left in his red 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida tag QRM-Z04.

The sheriff's office said Burley underwent brain surgery in February and struggles with memory issues as a result.

Anyone who might know of Burley's whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office or 911.