Deputies attempt to ID man who allegedly tried to lure girl into car while walking to school

Florida deputies are attempting to identify a man who they say approached a girl while she was walking to school and tried to entice her into his vehicle.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted about the suspect on Tuesday.

They said that on Friday, February 26th, a 13-year-old was walking to Meadowbrook Middle School along North Lane and Robbins Avenue when she was approached by a man who was trying to entice her into his car.

The man was reportedly in a 2010 blue or gray Honda Accord.

Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 if you possibly know who this is.

