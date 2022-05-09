Deputies: Man shot and killed in Orlando; shooter cooperating with investigators

Orange County deputies say a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Orlando early Monday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Egret Shores Drive.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Woman found unconscious with two children near Osceola County church; 1 child dead

Deputies say the alleged shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Advertisement

FOX 35 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.