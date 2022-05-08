1 dead, two taken to hospital after 'suspicious incident' at Osceola church, deputies say

article

The Osceola Sheriff's Office responded to property owned by the Poinciana Pentecostal Church of God on Sunday after midnight for a suspicious incident.

According to the release, deputies found three people on the 4900 block of Old Pleasant Hill Road that needed to be transported to the hospital. One of the three was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no threat or danger to the public as the investigation is ongoing.