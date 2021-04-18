Deputies: Man in critical condition after shooting in Orange County

article

Deputies say they are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in his vehicle in Orange County on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to a car accident on Lake Sparling Road at about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.

They said that when they arrived, they found a male in his 20s shot.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

