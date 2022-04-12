Deputies: Man found severely burned in Orlando dies; active investigation underway

article

Orange County deputies are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man who was found a couple of weeks ago severely burned in Orlando.

Deputies said Suywane James was found with serious injuries near South Goldenrod Road and Rio Pinar Lakes Boulevard on April 5. He later died from those injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's office.

"It is open and active, and we have no further details to release at this time," the agency told FOX 35 on Tuesday, April 12.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in providing any information about what may have happened. There is a reward of up to $5,000 being offered.

People can submit anonymous tips to Crimeline, 800-423-8477.