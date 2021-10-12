Deputies: Man dies after being found unresponsive in lazy river of Orange County resort

article

A man has died after being found unresponsive in the lazy river of an Orange County resort, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened at 4040 Central Florida Parkway, which is where the J.W. Marriott Resort is located.

They said that a man in his 70s was found unresponsive in the lazy river. A lifeguard administered CPR until Orange County Fire Rescue arrived. He was then transported to the hospital, where he died.

