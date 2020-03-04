Deputies: Man arrested for child abuse after driving drunk with a juvenile in the car

article

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a man was arrested for child abuse after driving around Orange City with a juvenile in the car while drunk.

They said that 60-year-old Michael Vouriotis allegedly visited a Walmart in Orange City and purchased three small bottles of Fireball whiskey as well as two cans of beer from a nearby liquor store with a juvenile. He then allegedly drove while consuming the alcohol in the vehicle. He began to start to serve on the road, possibly hitting lane divider poles and curbs.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office continued to recall Vouriotis' actions. The incident report said that he would put the vehicle in park and try to sleep while at multiple red lights. He continued to rive around and appeared lost, so the juvenile reportedly tried to help him navigate. However, he became upset and yelled obscenities at her.

MORE NEWS: Dog found dead inside car that was stolen in Florida

The juvenile eventually exited the vehicle while Vouriotis was driving slowly. The juvenile asked for law enforcement to be called. They were reportedly able to find Vouriotis and pulled him over for a traffic stop. They found that he was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

Deputies say that Estrada Perez knowingly or willfully intentionally inflict physical or mental injury to a child, therefore he committed child abuse.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.