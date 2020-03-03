Dog found dead inside car that was stolen in Florida

article

Broward Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding the person who stole a vehicle with a dog inside that was later found dead.

Authorities say the 2014 black Ford Escape was stolen on Feb. 19 from the Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach. The dog, named Bootsie, was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

The SUV was later recovered at the Italian American Civic League in Hollywood. Unfortunately, Bootsie was found dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect is a black or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with long dreadlocks.

MORE NEWS: Abandoned dog had glue poured in ears, legs strapped together, shot with BB gun

"If you have any information regarding this Animal Cruelty/Auto Theft, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477)."

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.