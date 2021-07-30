Deputies: Man arrested after woman found partially dismembered in Orange County

article

Orange County deputies have arrested a man they say killed a woman and partially dismembered her body.

Arthur Creese, 37, is being held in the Orange County jail without bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies had responded to an apartment complex at Woodbury Road and E. Colonial drive several times due to reported disturbances. During one incident, the report states that a man was choking a woman while saying "I’m going to get the devil out of you."

Later that week, deputies responded again after reports of a naked man yelling in the parking lot. They say Creese was not an official resident at the complex but that he was living there.

They believe Creese was intoxicated or possibly suffering from a mental episode, according to the report.

When deputies tried to get in contact with the woman listed on the lease, they discovered blood in the living room and a sheet covering the victim's body. They say she had been partially dismembered.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel. Creese is facing a first-degree murder charge.

