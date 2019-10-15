Deputies looking for owner of dogs found locked in stuffy Hernando storage unit

article

An anonymous call to Hernando County deputies led them to a storage unit full of dogs, and now investigators want to find the owner.

It was just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when a caller told deputies that animals, possibly dogs, were being kept in a storage unit in the area of Hale Avenue and Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard in Brooksville.

When an animal enforcement officer went to the scene, she found a unit that was full of barking dogs. Another deputy cut the bolt off the locked door, revealing seven dogs inside.

Deputies say a white male dog was tethered to a very short leash with a bowl of water nearby. But two Chihuahuas were in a metal crate -- on top of another metal crate -- with no food or water.

In the other metal crate was a mother dog and three small puppies, between 6 and 8 weeks old, also with no food or water.

Additionally, deputies noted, there was “absolutely no ventilation” in the storage unit.

All of the dogs were taken to Hernando County Animal Services to be evaluated by the veterinarian.

Meanwhile, deputies say if anyone has information regarding the owner of the dogs, they should contact Deputy Steve George at 352-754-6830.

Tipsters can also call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip via the internet at www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.

