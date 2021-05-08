Deputies: Investigation underway after woman is fatally shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after they say a woman was shot early Saturday morning and later died.
Deputies say they responded to Lecon Branch Ct. around 12:42 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting.
"Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in her 30s who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries," the sheriff's office said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.