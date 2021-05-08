Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Investigation underway after woman is fatally shot in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
Police yellow tape delineating a crime scene article

Police yellow tape delineating a crime scene

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after they say a woman was shot early Saturday morning and later died. 

Deputies say they responded to Lecon Branch Ct. around 12:42 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting. 

"Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in her 30s who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries," the sheriff's office said. 

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Mother arrested for climbing under semi-truck with toddler

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
 