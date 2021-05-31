Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that detectives said was the result of a shooting at a small car dealership.

There was a large law enforcement presence near W. Colonial Drive and Mercy Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of shooting at 4398 West Colonial Drive around 4:30 p.m.

An injured man was located in the parking lot of the business and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, a spokesman with the Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.