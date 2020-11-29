Expand / Collapse search

Deputies investigating fatal shooting at Orange County apartment

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon at Pointe Vista apartments.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There are new details about a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that the shooting happened on Saturday afternoon at the Pointe Vista Apartments. A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound.

They said he was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. 

Deputies are investigating the shooting as a homicide but have not released any suspect information.

