Deputies investigating double shooting on Texas Avenue in Orange County

Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the area around 2 p.m. to treat two people with gunshot wounds.

The condition of the shooting victims is unknown at this time.

Investigators have the area roped off as they collect any potential evidence in the case. At the scene, FOX 35 News crews saw a vehicle with its airbags deployed in both the front and back seats and a damaged stop sign nearby.

It's unclear at this time if the crashed car is involved in the shooting incident, but our cameras captured what appears to be a bullet hole on the car.

Information regarding a suspect was not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.