Deputies investigating burglaries inside gated Spruce Creek Fly-In Community

Volusia County deputies are searching for two suspects after several homes were burglarized over Memorial Day weekend in a gated community.

Investigators say the suspects got in through the pool patios and then used a tool to break the glass on the doors and enter the homes.

Surveillance video from Friday night shows one of the suspected burglars on someone’s back patio. The guy is wearing gloves, and reflective shoes and has his hood pulled up, so it’s hard to make out his face.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s says it's investigating several similar break-ins inside the Spruce Creek Fly-In community.

"I was shocked, a little afraid because it’s very atypical. Typically, I think this is thought of as a very safe community," said Eileen McDermott, a resident of 14 years.

Residents say they’re surprised because this neighborhood, which is also an airpark, is gated. There’s a guard at the front entrance, and you have to show an ID to get inside.

Despite those security measures, deputies say the culprits got away with jewelry and other items from some of the homes they targeted.

"I’m 73 years old. I thought I wouldn’t have to worry about this kind of stuff. That’s the reason I moved down here from Boston, you know," said resident Eddie Gallagher.

People who live in Spruce Creek say they’re on high alert now. Even making sure they can protect themselves against any intruders.

"I have to lock my doors. I have my gun with me now underneath my pillow," Gallagher said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to give them a call or contact CrimeStoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).