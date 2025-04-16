Deputies investigating alleged arson attack in Merritt Island, leaving victim with half her body burned

The Brief A Merritt Island woman is recovering in the hospital after suffering burns to 50% of her body in an alleged arson attack, with her fiancé, William Clements Jr., now in custody facing multiple charges. As investigators continue gathering evidence, the community is rallying to support the victim and her mother, whose home was declared a total loss.



A woman is recovering after her home was set on fire, and family says 50% of her body was burned in the blaze.

What we know:

The victim is still in the hospital after the attack in early April. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the alleged arson as the community steps in to help.

Family and friends of Ginger Sopcak, the victim, and Coleen Mesnar, her mother, took FOX 35 on a tour inside the badly burned home on Merritt Island.

What they're saying:

"He set two fires. He set one fire down that hallway. He set a second one," said friend Angie Klusek, who’s organizing the cleanup efforts.

Ginger was inside the home when it went up in flames.

"She was on that bed," said Angie while walking through the damaged house.

Thankfully, Ginger made it out alive. But according to police reports, it was hard for first responders to talk to her because her throat was burned. Police also say Ginger was a domestic violence victim in earlier situations with the same person arrested during this latest incident.

"As a pastor, the only answer I have is we’re looking at pure evil," said Richard Hughes, who’s Ginger’s uncle and flew down immediately when he got word of the incident.

Richard’s thankful someone was taken to jail. William Clements Jr. was taken into custody by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and is facing two charges right now for aggravated battery and false imprisonment. Ginger's family says he was Ginger's fiancé.

BCSO deputies are working with the state fire marshal and still gathering evidence in the alleged arson.

According to deputies, Clements is also on parole from similar battery charges in Tennessee.

"We’re trying to recover anything that I can save," said Angie.

Cleaning up the charred house and fundraising is what friends are working on now. They’ve hauled away a ton of trash and filled several dumpsters.

Ginger and her mom lived together and won't have a home to come back to when they leave the hospital. Her close friends started a GoFundMe to help with their recovery bills.

"Everything has to come down. It’s not savable," said Angie when talking about the roof.

The house is a total loss, but at least Ginger’s life wasn’t lost in the alleged violent attack.

"Praise God she is alive, number one. Number two, she is healing," concluded Richard.

The Florida Fraternal Order of Eagles in Merritt Island is leading the charge helping this family. They are collecting donations and planning a huge community fundraiser in May.

