Deputies investigating after woman found shot in Orange County

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 23-year-old woman was found shot early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they were patrolling in the area of Hermit Smith Road and North Orange Blossom Trail, between Apopka and Zellwood, when a deputy heard multiple gunshots being fired.

"Within minutes a 911 call for service was received and a victim was found in the area," the sheriff's office said.

A female was found to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released.