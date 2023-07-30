1 dead, another injured after shooting at Winter Park apartment complex, deputies say

article

Orange County Deputies swarmed the Sun Bay Apartments in Winter Park, Friday night. Deputies say they showed up around 9 o'clock, after reports of a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

Michael Knott lives at the apartment complex and said he heard the shots.

"My brother was over here and getting ready to take off. Right before he was leaving I heard a 'pop, pop, pop!'" Knott said soon the complex was full of deputies and emergency crews. "I kicked back and was watching TV. I looked outside, and this place was full of police everywhere."

Deputies said when they got to the apartment, they found two victims.

The first was a 17-year-old man who had been shot and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The second was an 18-year-old man who had also been shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

People living in the apartment complex said the shooting had left them shaken and fearing for their safety.

"Stay in the house, but I used to be at work, so this was a little surprising that this happened when I was home," said resident Ashley Roper, "so I am tired of it. So it's a little alarming, but other than that I'll just wait my lease out."

Deputies said this was still an active investigation. They’ve asked anyone with information about the deadly shooting to please give the sheriff's office or Central Florida Crimeline a call at 800-423-TIPS.