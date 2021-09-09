Deputies: Florida woman admits she drank too much wine before Target run

A Florida woman is behind bars after admittedly going on a drunken Target run, deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said that Denise Vazquez crashed into another car in the parking lot of the Target on State Road 50 in Clermont. Investigators said that she landed in the ditch of a retention pond.

She was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where her blood was drawn to test her blood-alcohol content levels. Before she left the hospital, she admitted to her doctor that she had been cooking at her house and drinking wine before driving to Target.

She is now said to be facing several charges.

