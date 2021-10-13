Deputies: Flagler student accused of threatening to shoot teacher

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a middle school student who they say threatened to shoot a teacher and another student.

A school resource officer at Buddy Taylor Middle School was reportedly notified by a teacher that the student told her that he was going to come to the school and shoot her.

The student was reportedly having issues with other students in the classroom that day and said "I am going to shoot you" multiple times while insinuating he had a gun, the sheriff's office said.

"Not only were these threats made to the teacher but another student within the classroom as well."

The student was arrested at his home.

"Making threats to others is no joke and will always be taken seriously," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "It is

unfortunate how often we have to make these arrests. Parents, I ask that you please teach your

children the proper way to handle anger and that making threats or acting out is not the solution. I

once again implore parents to be the Sheriff in your home and talk to your children. We don’t want to

be the Sheriff of your child but we will if you don’t."

This is the sixth similar arrest of a student in the last 30-days.



