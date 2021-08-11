Deputies: Fire rescue employee struck in head with ax during service call

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that a member of Fire Rescue Team Station 62 was struck in the head with an ax by an assailant.

They said that fire rescue personnel from the station were dispatched to a location in Kissimmee in regards to a call for service. The caller said that a woman was having trouble breathing and while administering treatment, the woman's son left the home with an ax in his hand.

He then struck a member of the fire rescue team in the head, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim of the blow is said to be receiving treatment at Osceola County Regional Hospital and is in stable condition. The assailant is said to be in custody.

Anyone with information related to this case or other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

